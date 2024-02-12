Nandua BETA Club participates in State Convention

February 12, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Nandua BETA Club

The Nandua Beta students participated in the State Convention last week in Hampton, Virginia.

The club brought home several trophies today, including:

1st place in Group Talent

1st place in Campaign Skit

Libby Beck Taliyah Grimes

Libby Beck & Taliyah Grimes

1st place to Emma D in photography

2nd place in Engineering

2nd place to Emmy J for Solo, Duo, Trio

Bojangles Family Meal

2nd place for Scrapbooks

3rd place for Club Trading Pin3rd place to Reid Beck in sixth grade science

Also, Taliyah Grimes took the gavel as the next Jr. Virginia Beta President, “It’s Grimes Time!” (Pictured with the newly elected Elementary Beta Vice-President, Libby Beck.)

Pep Up

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 12, 2024, 5:40 am
Overcast clouds
N
Overcast clouds
45°F
0 mph
Apparent: 45°F
Pressure: 1013 mb
Humidity: 87%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:56 am
Sunset: 5:37 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa Coastal Country 300

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber