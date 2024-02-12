Nandua BETA Club participates in State Convention

February 12, 2024
The Nandua Beta students participated in the State Convention last week in Hampton, Virginia.
The club brought home several trophies today, including:
1st place in Group Talent
1st place in Campaign Skit
1st place to Emma D in photography
2nd place in Engineering
2nd place to Emmy J for Solo, Duo, Trio
2nd place for Scrapbooks
3rd place for Club Trading Pin3rd place to Reid Beck in sixth grade science
Also, Taliyah Grimes took the gavel as the next Jr. Virginia Beta President, “It’s Grimes Time!” (Pictured with the newly elected Elementary Beta Vice-President, Libby Beck.)