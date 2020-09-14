By Linda Cicoira

The Museum of Chincoteague Island welcomed Bruce VanStavern as its new executive director on Sept. 1.

He’s no stranger to the island. The destination for VanStavern’s first camping trip was Chincoteague. His family began visiting Chincoteague when he was a youngster. The island became a second home for VanStavern and his wife, Chipper, as they visited it together for more than 20 years.

“I am very excited to be a part of this museum which works so hard to tell the story of Chincoteague Island and its people,” he said. “I have already been a part of that effort, presenting programs for the museum for Chincoteague’s efforts to remain in the Union during the Civil War.”

“Just as important, I look forward to meeting the people of the island and becoming a part of the community that has meant so much to me for so long now,” VanStavern added.

“We look forward to working with Bryce and seeing how he leads the museum,” an announcement from the museum stated.

The outgoing executive director, Maria Grenchik Cathell, will continue to serve the museum in a part-time role focusing on the museum collection and education initiatives.

