By Linda Cicoira

The murder trial of a 41-year-old New Church woman accused of killing her uncle was continued Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for a month because the defendant has been in the hospital.

The bench trial for Kimiko Tenallie Dickerson, of Bishop Road, was set for July 7. She was indicted on counts of arson and the murder of 59-year-old poultry plant worker Delbert (Del) Eugene Dickerson, with whom she lived.

The fire was discovered on April 15, 2021, by another occupant of the home, Lowrence (Roncy) Rue, Delbert Dickerson’s nephew. Court records stated Rue smelled smoke and went to investigate. When he opened the living room door, he was meet by heavy flames. At about the same time, Rue heard the victim yelling, ‘fire fire fire.’”

Rue attempted to rescue his uncle, but was pushed back by flames, the court file stated. He then ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help. Delbert Dickerson died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the autopsy report.

