Multiple trials held in Northampton County Circuit Court Monday

By Linda Cicoira

An Exmore man pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to felony assault and battery of a household member last September.

It was a third offense for 32-year-old Erick Emanuel Ferguson, of Frederick Douglas Road. A count of strangulation was not prosecuted, and a cap of two years and 10 months of active time in prison was promised in a plea agreement.

A dispute between Ferguson and his girlfriend, Mariah Brown, broke out and turned physical on Sept. 2, 2025, according to a proffer offered by the prosecution. “He grabbed her arms and pushed her to the ground. He did have his hands around her neck.”

A short-form presentence report and guidelines were ordered.

In another case, 26-year-old Ali Muhammed Sanoh, of The Bronx in New York, pleaded guilty to reckless driving up to 137 mph and to eluding police in connection with incidents that occurred on Sept. 5, 2025. He could be sentenced to up to 6.5 years in prison and fined $5,000. Guidelines were ordered. The high-speed chase began in Northampton County and ended in the Parksley area, where Sanoh crashed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Diaqwain Walker, of Franktown, pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl on Jan. 31. He was allowed to remain free on bond pending a May 4 sentencing.

Fifty-year-old Ian Christopher Colson, of Simpkins Drive in Cape Charles, pleaded guilty to a third offense of DWI in 10 years in connection with a July 5, 2025, incident. He was allowed to remain free on bond until sentencing set for May 4.