By Linda Cicoira

Drug offense indictments brought earlier this month against numerous local residents by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury were made public this week. The allegations were sealed by the court until the suspects could be arrested.

Sixty-four-year-old Maurice Anthony Taylor, of Temperanceville, was one of those that were taken into custody. He was denied bond Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court after Judge W. Revell Lewis III told him, “It appears to the court that you are a drug dealer.” Lewis made his decision after hearing about Taylor’s previous convictions and the indictments.

Taylor was indicted on three counts of a second offense of distribution of a Schedule I or II drug on March 1, April 11, and April 21. In at least one incident, the drug was cocaine.

Sixty-year-old Robert Gene Cherrix, of Cherrix Lane on Chincoteague, was indicted on two counts of a third or subsequent offense of distribution of a Schedule I or II drug on July 26, 2022 and Aug. 10, 2022. At least one of the charges involved heroin. Cherrix requested a bond hearing and then withdrew it.

Forty-nine-year-old John William Reid, of Painter, was indicted on a count of distributing cocaine on Sept. 20, 2022. Lewis found that Reid was a danger to the public and also denied bond for him Thursday. Testimony disclosed he had previous convictions and was attempting to get treatment for drug addiction. he is accused of selling the drug to a confidential informant.

Forty-seven-year-old Lenny Mendel Kennedy, of Harborton, was indicted on a count of possession of meth on Oct. 17, 2022. He and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Megan Robin Reed, also of Harborton, were allegedly found with illegal drugs on the same day. She pleaded no contest to counts of possessing meth and cocaine. Judgement was withheld under the first offender program that allows the charge to be dismissed if she stays drug-free for a year. Reed was ordered to do community service and get treatment.

Forty-six-year-old Donovan Shane Rush, of Pension Street on Chincoteague, was indicted on a count of selling a Schedule I or II drug on March 8.

There were also suspects from Northampton County.

Sixty-two-year-old Melvin A. Benton, of the Cape Charles area, was indicted on two counts a third or subsequent offense of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug and a third or subsequent offense of possession of a Schedule I or II drug. The offenses occurred Sept. 7 and 8 and Oct. 31, 2022. He was arrested May 21.

Thirty-two-year-old Cristal J. Dillard, of Plantation Drive in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Dec. 6, 2022. She was arrested May 18.

Thirty-one-year-old Amy Sue Duer Wood, of Exmore, was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute meth on Jan. 6, Jan. 20, Feb. 6, and April 5. She was arrested May 18.

Douglas Michael Moore, of Cape Charles, was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute meth on Jan. 13, Jan. 27, and March 6. He was arrested May 18.

Fredrick Washington, of Washington Avenue in Cape Charles, was indicted on a third or subsequent offense of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug on Oct. 7, 2022. He was arrested on his 63rd birthday, May 18.