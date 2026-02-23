Multiple Alarm Fire Destroys Warehouse in Atlantic During Blizzard

February 23, 2026
A fire during the height of the blizzard destroyed a warehouse in Nocks Landing Road in Atlantic Sunday night. 911 received a call at 7:45 p.m. Units from Atlantic, Chincoteague, Bloxom, Wallops , responded. The warehouse originally owned by the late Lawrence Davis was totally destroyed. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaew Church Greenbackville, Worchester and Saxis brought the blaze under control in approximately two hours. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Photo: Atlantic VFD Facebook page