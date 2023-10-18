Muhly and Parks vying for Board of Supervisors Seat in District 4

Pictured: Paul Muhly(left) and Jeff Parks(right).

Paul Muhly is seeking his third term on the Accomack County Board of Supervisors.

Muhly has been active in the effort to bring the new Eastern Shore Public Library and Heritage Center to Parksley. He served on the steering committee for that project.

Muhly has worked with VDOT to replace culverts on the Saxis Causeway. He has also supported raises for EMS providers and supported property tax relief for active volunteer fire fighters. Muhly urged the Accomack County Public Schools to add EMT classes to start interested students on a path to an EMT career. He has also supported the Whitesville clean up project.

Muhly is a proud resident of Hopeton.

Muhly is being challenged by Jeff Parks, an Accomack County native who is a war veteran and retired U.S. Army officer. He served as a global program manager for the Department of Defense.

After graduating from Broadwater Academy in 1982, Parks attended East Carolina University, graduating in 1987 and receiving a U.S. Army Reserve officer’s commission through the ROTC. He later attended the University of Richmond to attain a masters degree in political science specializing in international relations and terrorism.

Parks returned to active duty in the Army following the 911 attacks and did a tour of duty in Afghanistan serving in the Northern Command.

He also assisted in the response to Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in Louisiana and and as senior planner for multiple Federal Emergency Management Agency regions and as a global program manager for the Department of Defense.

Parks served in infantry and cavalry units and as an advisor to some of the nation’s most senior leaders. His primary responsibilities were homeland security and homeland defense. He retired from the Army in 2011 with 24 years of combined service.

Parks is the son of the late Warren Parks and Margaret Parks.

He and his wife Betsy live in the Parks family home in Bloxom.