Arcadia High School Culinary Arts teacher, Ms. Alyese Justis has been named the Virginia Association for Teachers of Family & Consumer Sciences(VATFACS) 2022 Outstanding New Teacher of the Year. Ms. Justis is a 2009 graduate of Arcadia High School and joined the faculty of Arcadia High School in 2016. She is a 2013 graduate of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore where she earned a Bachelors of Science in Hotel Restaurant Management.

In the five years that Ms. Justis has served as Arcadia High School’s Culinary Arts Teacher, she has been instrumental in providing high-quality and innovative opportunities for all students. Ms. Justis has demonstrated her ability to provide high-quality instruction, coupled with hands on learning opportunities. She was able to successfully navigate the challenges associated with teaching during a pandemic while continuing to grow her program and student organization. Though not easy feats, it is truly a testament to her commitment to excellence, as well her ability to build meaningful relationships with her students.

Under Ms. Justis’ leadership, Arcadia High School’s Culinary Arts Program and student organization (FCCLA) has grown exponentially. Not only has student membership increased, but opportunities for students to showcase their skills have expanded.

“We would like to congratulate Ms. Alyese Justis on his prestigious recognition, as well as her hard work and dedication to the students, families, and community served by Arcadia High School,” said Arcadia High School Principal Shaun O’Shea.

