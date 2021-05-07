By Linda Cicoira

Smith

Tyvon Lyncurtis Smith, also known as Teddie Smith, the self-proclaimed king of the local Bloods street gang, was sentenced to a total of four years in prison this week in Accomack Circuit Court for possessing or transporting a firearm after being convicted of a felony and petty larceny of property that belonged to a state trooper.

The incidents occurred in Jan. 12, 2020. The hearing was held in Northampton Circuit Court because it was scheduled to be heard by a jury and COVID restrictions call for such cases to be conducted there. However, Smith wound up pleading guilty to the two offenses. Two other charges made against the defendant, escape and obstruction of justice, were not prosecuted by Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan.

The 28-year-old was given five years with four suspended for theft and three years for weapon possession. The terms were set to run consecutively.

Smith, 28, of Parksley, was released from prison in June 2019 when the Court of Appeals of Virginia overturned an Accomack Circuit Court jury’s decision that in 2017 sent him to prison for 30 years for crimes that occurred in 2013. The convictions of inducing someone to commit perjury, participating in gang activity, and soliciting an arson to keep witnesses from testifying against him were reversed and annulled by three judges.

Morgan told the judge who handed down the initial verdict and sentences, “Mr. Smith has been a plague in Accomack County from his first contact with law enforcement” as a juvenile.

Smith and another Bloods member were accused of shooting at a house in Rolling Acres and causing the inhabitants to duck for cover. A young woman, who said she was riding in the car with Smith and others, testified at a preliminary hearing, but she could not be found when Smith went to trial. Two others got “amnesia” and couldn’t recall what happened and the charges were dropped against both men.

Smith had 14 convictions as a juvenile. When he was 18, he was charged in connection with the shooting death of a Guatemala native, who was waiting for a ride to work near Parksley. The first murder trial for Smith resulted in a hung jury. At the second trial, he was acquitted when a judge said he could not convict based on the testimony of a co-defendant.

Not long after Smith got out of prison in 2019, he was charged with driving 102 mph in a 55-mph zone that just happened to be on Route 13 in front of the state police barracks. He was sentenced to 102 days in jail with 90 days suspended. Smith driver’s license was suspended for six months and he was fined $1,100.

