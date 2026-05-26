Morrell named recipient of the 2026 Diane E. Ames Scholarship

The Diane E. Ames Scholarship Committee has announced that Sophia Ann Morrell has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Diane E. Ames Scholarship Award, receiving $1,500 in recognition of her academic achievements and future goals.

The scholarship was established in honor of Diane E. Ames, a dedicated teacher, and is intended to support students pursuing careers in business or education while encouraging them to make a positive impact in their communities.

Morrell, a graduating senior at Nandua High School, was chosen based on her academic performance, leadership, character, and commitment to her educational and career aspirations. She plans to attend Liberty University, where she will major in Early Childhood Education.

“I have always believed that the world depends on great teachers,” Morrell said. “Becoming an educator requires compassion, patience, and dedication, the qualities I strive to demonstrate daily. My personal journey, shaped by influential mentors, hands-on experience, and service to my community, has strengthened my commitment to education and inspired me to create lasting change in the lives of others.”

Members of the scholarship committee said Morrell exemplifies the values the award is meant to recognize.

“We are honored to recognize Sophia Ann Morrell as this year’s scholarship recipient,” the committee said in a statement. “Her hard work, determination, and commitment to excellence truly reflect the values this scholarship represents.”

As part of the award, Morrell will submit a personal statement outlining what inspired her to apply, along with advice for future applicants. Her story and photo will also be featured on the scholarship’s website.

The committee extended its congratulations to Morrell on the honor and wished her continued success in her future endeavors.