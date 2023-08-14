More than a dozen indicted by Accomack Grand Jury

By Linda Cicoira

More than a dozen people were indicted by an Accomack grand jury for crimes that included armed robbery, child sex offenses, drug offenses, and theft.

Thirty-nine-year-old Dishon Tyree Giddens, of Killmontown Road in Melfa, was indicted on counts of being a principal in the second-degree in the armed robbery of Natashia Smith and misdemeanor driving on a revoked or suspended license. The offenses occurred April 22.

Twenty-one-year-old Jairon Fredy Morales, of Hopeton Road in Bloxom, was indicted on counts of forcible sodomy of child less than 13 years old and sexual abuse of a child. The offenses occurred in April and May.

Twenty-two-year-old Manuel Rangel-Yebra, of Front Street in Accomac, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine. Records state he was in a parked vehicle on school property after hours and was suspected of being intoxicated. “Upon opening the car door, two small baggies were in plain view” and later found to contain cocaine. The incident occurred Jan 21. The name of the school was not included in court papers.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tayaab H. Collins, also known as Shawn Scurry, of Bridgeton, N.J., was indicted on a count of felony eluding and giving a false name to impede prosecution on June 17.

Sixty-five-year-old Carolyn Roberta Watts, of Kilmontown Road in Melfa, was indicted on counts of illegally obtaining credit card numbers on April 18 and 20, and embezzling less than $1,000 belonging to Jacqueline Mears on Jan. 21. Watts worked for a home nursing business, records state.

Forty-year-old Charlette Emerson, of Carlton’s Way in Birdsnest, was indicted on a count of failing to stop for an accident with injury on May 10. She told authorities that she didn’t stop because the other car didn’t stop. There were five children in her car with no injuries. The other vehicle, which according to records was disabled at the crash scene, had $5,000 worth of damage. Injury details were not included in the court record.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Thomas Mills, of Bradford’s Neck Road in Quinby, was indicted on a count of breaking into VA Tobacco & Vape, in Onley, on March 11, and stealing property.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Mark Kuhn, of Matthews Road in Parksley, was indicted on second or subsequent offense of driving on a suspended or revoked license, which is a felony. The incident occurred May 17.

Gerardo Bravo Soto, of Cardinal Acres Dr. in Nelsonia, was indicted on a count of driving on a suspended or revoked license on May 19. Soto had two previous DUIs, including failure to report an accident with injury, according to court records.

Twenty-three-year-old Jyheem Dewine Harmon, of Coal Kiln Road in Painter, was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a gun when possessing the drug. The offenses occurred April 2.

Twenty-eight-year-old Juan Carlos Perez, of Nathaniel Street in Mappsville, was indicted on a count of possession of Cocaine on January 14.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brock Joshua Williams, of Saxis Road in Temperanceville, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine in connection with a March 3 incident.

Forty-four-year-old William Lee Brown, of Payne Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a count of possession of methamphetamine on April 6.