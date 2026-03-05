More than 19,000 lost power during Winter Storm Hernando

Eastern Shore residents experienced widespread power outages during a recent winter storm that brought heavy snow, strong winds and falling trees across the region. Representatives from A&N Electric Cooperative say the event was the most significant snowstorm to impact the area since January 2018.

According to A&N Electric Cooperative officials Mandy Montalvo and Kevin Harmon, who joined WESR on Shore Talk Wednesday, the storm caused extensive damage across the cooperative’s service territory, which includes more than 38,000 meters. At the peak of the storm, more than 19,000 members were without electricity.

“The combination of heavy snow and strong winds created the biggest challenges for us,” Harmon said on Shore Talk Wednesday. “The weight of the snow on trees caused many to fall onto power lines.”

Crews reported approximately seven miles of downed power lines, 19 broken utility poles and 29 damaged cross arms during the storm. Much of the damage came from otherwise healthy trees that fell outside of the cooperative’s maintained right-of-way areas, making them difficult to prevent through routine vegetation management.

A&N Electric operates a three-year tree trimming cycle designed to keep vegetation away from power lines, but Harmon said the severity of the storm caused trees well outside trimmed corridors to topple.

Restoration efforts began immediately as outages were reported. The cooperative uses an automated metering system that alerts the utility when power is lost at individual homes, allowing crews to quickly identify affected areas even if customers cannot call in.

Still, the storm generated heavy call volume. Montalvo said the cooperative received more than 5,000 phone calls during the peak outage period as residents sought information and updates.

In response to the widespread damage, A&N Electric opened its offices for 24-hour operations Sunday, with employees working 12-hour shifts around the clock until power was restored to all members.

Crews prioritized repairs based on safety hazards and the number of customers affected, beginning with major outages before working toward smaller neighborhood issues.

“We address safety issues first, then work on restoring power to the largest number of members possible before moving down to smaller outages,” Harmon said.

As damage reports increased, the cooperative requested assistance through mutual aid agreements with other electric cooperatives. Additional crews arrived from Community Electric Cooperative, Prince George Electric Cooperative and Southside Electric Cooperative, along with several utility contractors.

The outside crews arrived within hours to assist with restoration work across the Eastern Shore.

“It was phenomenal to see the cooperation among utilities,” Montalvo said. “Teams came from across Virginia and were on the ground quickly helping us restore power.”

Despite difficult road conditions and continuing snowfall, crews worked for several days to restore electricity. By Wednesday, the cooperative reported that service had been restored to all members.

Harman and Montalvo said cleanup continues even after restoration. Trees and branches that did not initially cause outages may still pose hazards to power lines.

“We’re still receiving calls about trees leaning on lines or wires hanging low,” Montalvo said. “Even though power is restored, we encourage anyone who sees a hazard to report it.”

Despite the scale of the storm and the large number of personnel involved, the cooperative reported no injuries or equipment damage during the restoration effort.

Residents are also encouraged to remain prepared for future winter weather by keeping emergency supplies such as flashlights, batteries and non-perishable food on hand.

“People often think about hurricane preparation here,” Montalvo said. “But it’s just as important to be ready for winter storms and potential extended outages.”