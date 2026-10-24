More suspended time for N.Va Man

By Linda Cicoira

A Northern Virginia man received suspended sentences Thursday from a second judge for obtaining fake prescriptions on the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 2023.

Twenty-four-year-old Jorge Alejandro Manzano-Garcia, of Herndon, was linked to a scheme in which a Fairfax doctor wrote a massive number of prescriptions and sent people across the state to pick up the drugs. The unidentified doctor no longer holds a Virginia medical license.

Judge Lynwood Lewis of the Accomack Circuit Court sentenced Manzano-Garcia to five years in prison for two counts of illegally obtaining prescriptions for Schedule I or II drugs at H&H Pharmacy in Oak Hall in February 2023. The judge suspended all but three months of the terms, which the defendant had already served. Manzano-Garcia will be on probation for two years.

Earlier this month, the defendant was sentenced in the Northampton Circuit Court for obtaining oxycodone through a “fake” prescription at Rayfield’s Pharmacy in Cape Charles, also in February 2023. Retired Judge Leslie Lilley imposed a five-year suspended sentence for that crime. The defendant had already served about four months and a week in jail when the hearing was held.