Another set of spills hit Northampton County over the weekend.

Several chicken gut spills in took place between Exmore all the way through the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel between Friday night and Sunday morning.

Spills were reported in Exmore, Cheriton, Cape Charles and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

VDOT personnel cleaned the spills in Northampton County, including one nearly a half mile long which had to be shoveled by hand. CBBT personnel cleared the spills on the bridge, including at the rest area, the toll plaza and just before the Chesapeake Tunnel.

Several citations were issued to drivers of the trucks by local police departments on the Shore, including Exmore and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Police.

According to local law enforcement, the trailers involved belonged to Valley Protein, but they were being hauled by an independent third party contractor.

