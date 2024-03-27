More rains headed our way

Rain again is in store for the Eastern Shore this week.

Another area of low pressure arrives today and stays around into Thursday. This system brings the potential for additional rainfall, some of which could fall heavily at times. Scattered showers Wednesday are expected to transition to a widespread rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday. The rain is then forecast to taper off Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service is predicting between 2 and 3 inches before it ends early Friday. This additional rainfall could result in minor flooding of flood-prone areas.

This storm, like the ones before, will also feature gusty winds.

However, the Easter Weekend looks good with sunny skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday and highs in the low to mid 60s.

The next chance of rain after the Easter Weekend is Monday night. The rains brought to an end drought conditions which started in the late Summer and continued through the Fall.

Thus far this month, as much as 10.16 inches have fallen on some areas of Accomack County with almost 8 inches recorded in the Eastville area. By the time it all ends it is quite possible a foot of rain will have fallen here this month alone.