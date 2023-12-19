More penalties for candidates

By Linda Cicoira

More penalties have come to light for candidates who ran in Accomack County elections and were cited for not filing their financial information on time.

In an updated list compiled by the county voter registrar, two additional candidates who were not noted on the first list were among those who were billed, and a higher penalty was assessed for a candidate who was listed the first time around.

School Board Member Camesha A. Handy was cited in the update as having eight late reports for a total of $7,100 in fines. She was previously listed as having two late reports and being assessed at $1,100.

Supervisor Howard J. “Jackie” Phillips had five late reports and paid $4,100. “I was late there was no question. Ignorance is no excuse,” he said late last week. “I did not get a notice until the last two weeks. I don’t think anybody got notices until recently. If notices had been received for the first fine, things might have gotten figured out sooner.”

“We make $7,200 a year,” Phillips continued. “We don’t do it for the money, but then when you get hit by this. I was running unopposed. I had zero dollars coming in.”

Phillips said he “didn’t have a major problem” using the online reporting system. But that wasn’t the case with some others.

Supervisor Harris Phillips was late with one report and was fined $100. He also wasn’t on the first list.

Candidates are charged $100 for a first tardy fee and $1,000 for each late filing thereafter. An election cycle is for four years.

As previously reported, Supervisor Paul E. Muhly was fined $4,100 for five late reports.

Commonwealth’s Attorney J. Spencer Morgan III paid $3,100 for four late reports. And Sheriff W. Todd Wessells paid $2,100 for three late reports. Both were also running unopposed and didn’t take donations.

Both candidates for clerk of the circuit court had fines. Clerk-Elect Talia C. Taylor and candidate Cedric L. Cooper were both fined $100.

Soil and water conservation district directors were also fined. Sands Gayle, a director-elect, was fined $3,100 for four late filings. Director James “Jim” A. Evans was fined $100.

On the school board, Member Jesse W. Speidel had three late reports and was billed $2,100. Member Malcolm “Pep” White paid $100. School Board Member-Elect P. Glenn Neal Jr. was assessed $1,100 for two late reports. School Board Member-Elect John J. “Jason” Weippert paid $1,100 for reporting late twice.

School board candidates who did not win at the polls, but were cited as being late with financial forms were Connie C. Burford for $100, Alejandro “Alex” E. Vargas for $100, and Jessica J. Lewis for $3,100 for filing late four times.

Supervisor Reneta Major was fined $100 as was Commissioner of the Revenue Kimberly A. Satterwhite.

Those who filed on time were Supervisor Ron S. Wolff, Supervisor-Elect Roger L. DeGeorges, Supervisor Vanessa K. Johnson, Supervisor-Elect Jeffrey A. Parks Sr., Supervisor-Elect Calvin L. Washington Sr., Supervisor Robert D. Crockett, and Supervisor Donald L. Hart Jr.

Also with no fines were School Board Members Edward F. Taylor, Lisa M. Cropper Johnson, Gary S. Reese, Janet Martin-Turner, and Ronnie E. Holden. School Board Member Elect Stefanie A. Jackson also filed her financial reports on time.