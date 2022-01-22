By Linda Cicoira

Greenbackville Harbor will soon be getting 5.5 acres of additional parking space made possible through a land donation from developer and campground giant, Todd Burbage.

Acting through his limited liability company, Greenbackville Investments, Burbage donated 36.4 acres to the town’s fire department. According to county records, the donation came with the stipulation that the fire company give a portion of the land to the county for vehicle and boat trailer parking.

Accomack supervisors unanimously passed a resolution and an agreement Wednesday to accept the gift, which is the first step in receiving a real estate donation. To use the residential property, the acreage would also require a special use permit. County staff told the supervisors that they believe the Board of Zoning Appeals will review the application favorably.

The resolution states the county “will pay all reasonable costs associated with the conveyance of the property,” other than the fire department’s attorney fees.

There was no mention of what the fire department will do with the rest of the land.

Burbage’s Blue Water Development firm, which is headquartered in Ocean City, Md., specializes in the development and management of campgrounds, hotels, and attractions, including sites on Chincoteague. It owns property from Maine to Florida and recently acquired a resort in Key West.