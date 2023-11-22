Six indicted by Northampton Grand Jury

November 22, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Northampton Courthouse

By Linda Cicoira

     According to court records, six more people were indicted last week by a Northampton Grand Jury.

Thirty-two-year-old James Waylon Widgeon, of Willis Wharf, was indicted on seven felony charges including forgery and uttering on June 12, burglary and grand larceny on July 3, and grand larceny and two counts of receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,000 on July 5. He is being held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail, in Eastville.

Forty-three-year-old Jason Spencer Smith, of Cape Charles, was indicted on counts of Driving While Intoxicated and driving on a suspended license. The offenses occurred on Sept. 3. Smith is also held in Northampton’s jail.

Sixty-five-year-old Keith Hamilton Underhill, of Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of embezzling $1,000 or more on July 13.

Hertrich Toyota Chevy November Service Specials

Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Shane Wood, of Exmore, was indicted on counts of being a prisoner and destroying a fire system and destruction of more than $1,000 worth of property. The crimes occurred on Sept. 19.

Thirty-eight-year-old Carla Celeste Lewis, of Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine on Aug. 9.

Hunter Cane O’Conner, of Virginia Beach, was indicted on a count of unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with a Sept. 11 incident.

bloxom auto november december edited

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

November 22, 2023, 7:02 am
Moderate rain
WSW
Moderate rain
58°F
4 mph
Apparent: 58°F
Pressure: 1008 mb
Humidity: 95%
Winds: 4 mph WSW
Windgusts: 56 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:50 am
Sunset: 4:48 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa Coastal Country 300

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Beach Music Show WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber