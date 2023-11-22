Six indicted by Northampton Grand Jury

By Linda Cicoira

According to court records, six more people were indicted last week by a Northampton Grand Jury.

Thirty-two-year-old James Waylon Widgeon, of Willis Wharf, was indicted on seven felony charges including forgery and uttering on June 12, burglary and grand larceny on July 3, and grand larceny and two counts of receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,000 on July 5. He is being held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail, in Eastville.

Forty-three-year-old Jason Spencer Smith, of Cape Charles, was indicted on counts of Driving While Intoxicated and driving on a suspended license. The offenses occurred on Sept. 3. Smith is also held in Northampton’s jail.

Sixty-five-year-old Keith Hamilton Underhill, of Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of embezzling $1,000 or more on July 13.

Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Shane Wood, of Exmore, was indicted on counts of being a prisoner and destroying a fire system and destruction of more than $1,000 worth of property. The crimes occurred on Sept. 19.

Thirty-eight-year-old Carla Celeste Lewis, of Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine on Aug. 9.

Hunter Cane O’Conner, of Virginia Beach, was indicted on a count of unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with a Sept. 11 incident.