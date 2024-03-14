More Indictments in Northampton County

By Linda Cicoira

Six more people were indicted by a Northampton Grand Jury this week on charges stemming from illegal drug possession and distribution to grand theft and destruction of property.

Thirty-eight-year-old Freddy Antonio Pietter, of Massachusetts, was indicted on a count of possessing fentanyl on Oct. 16, 2023. According to court records, he was temporarily living on Chincoteague while working on Wallops Island at that time.

Twenty-nine-year-old Eddie Lionel Davila Jr., of Cobb Station Road in Cape Charles, was indicted on Nov. 3, 2023 counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm when in possession of a pound or more of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Thirty-year-old Quincy Lamont Harmon, of Harriet Tubman Drive in Exmore, was indicted on a Dec. 14, 2023 count of wearing a mask, hood, or other device to conceal his identity and two Dec. 15, 2023 counts of failure to re-register as a sex offender.

Sixty-six-year-old Keith Hamilton Underhill, of Capeville, was indicted on counts of breaking into a dwelling and defrauding a hotel/motel for more than $1,000 of services in last September. Underhill told officials that “The charges are false” and “I am not a criminal.”

Thirty-year-old Brian Anthony Montilla, of Newark, N.J., was indicted on counts of eluding police after being clocked going 112 mph on radar by the Eastville Police Department on April 7, 2022.

Forty-eight-year-old Dwight Preston Odum Jr., who was listed as homeless, was indicted on counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle valued at more than $1,000 belonging to Rez Electric, grand larceny, destruction of more than $1,000 worth of property belonging to Mark Usry, and damage to other Usry property