By Linda Cicoira

Thirty-four people were indicted by an Accomack grand jury this month on crimes ranging from attempted first-degree murder to illegal drug possession. Here are some of them.

Vincent Thomas West, of Fisher Road in Greenbush, was indicted on a count of giving a false statement about his criminal history on a firearm transaction record, on July 31, 2019.

William L. Tatum, of Onancock, was indicted on a count of obtaining more than $500 belonging to Alex Jean by false pretenses, on Oct. 29, 2018.

Monica Riley, of Oakland Drive in Exmore, was indicted on a count of failure to stop for an accident, on April 7.

Thirty-seven-year-old Carlton Marcus McKindley, also known as Pacman, of Greenbush Road in Greenbush, was indicted on a third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a household member between June 28 and July 8.

Thirty-six-year-old Lee Judson Edwards, of Main Ridge Road on Tangier, was indicted on a count of stealing a vehicle worth more than $1,000 belonging to Robert Baechtel.

Thirty-one-year-old Kristen Blake Edenton, of Baltimore, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on June 12.

Ninety-one-year-old Brandon Michael Expectacion, of Regina Drive in Baltimore, was indicted on counts of breaking into the home of Robert Hall and possession of cocaine on June 12.

Fifty-four-year-old Billy Joe Hawkins Jr., of Joynes Neck Road in Accomac, was indicted on a count of assault and battery of a county deputy.

Twenty-three-year-old Marquez Jarue Searles, of Metompkin Road in Parksley, was indicted on counts of eluding police and abuse and neglect of a child, on Aug. 27.

Forty-one-year-old Jeffery Lyn Oldham Jr., of Hagerstown, Md., was indicted on a count of possession of hydrocodone, on Oct. 7, 2019.

Thirty-three-year-old Glen Evans Jr., of Whaleyville, Md., was indicted on a count of assault and battery of a Chincoteague police officer, on Sept. 5.

Thirty-six-year-old Rebekah Fuller-Taylor Pace, of Occcohannock Neck Road in Exmore, and thirty-eight-year-old Benjamin Adam Hogan, of Portsmouth, were indicted on counts of breaking into the home of Thomas Edward Pruitt and stealing property worth $500 or more, on June 19.

Thirty-year-old Kimberly Erin Carey, of Clippes Court in Greenbackville, was indicted on a count of credit card larceny, between June 25 and 26.

