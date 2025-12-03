More Indictments in Accomack County

By Linda Cicoira

More than a dozen people were indicted Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury. Half of the alleged crimes were connected to illegal drugs.

Thirty-five-year-old Antonio Lapako Brown, whose address was not available, was indicted on counts of distribution of between an ounce and five pounds of marijuana possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine, being a violent felon in possession of a weapon, assaulting Investigator Matthew Taylor of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of felony destruction of property belonging to the sheriff’s office, and eluding police by going more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit.

Records state that Brown was on probation for robbery when the incidents are alleged to have occurred on June 1. The file also reported that he drove more than 100 mph for almost 30 minutes, struck two sheriff’s office vehicles, and had to be tased to be arrested. Nearly 2.5 ounces of marijuana, 2.67 grams of cocaine, and two tablets of meth were confiscated, the file stated.

Thirty-five-year-old Roger Gray Jr., of Main Street in Hallwood, was indicted on counts of breaking into the Corner Mart in Temperanceville, possession of burglary tools, and destruction of Corner Mart property on Nov. 6, 2023. Gray was also accused of breaking into Lipman Family Farms and Fresh Delmonte Farms between February and April and stealing copper wire and pipes. There was an additional indictment found for Gray for possession of methamphetamine on May 7.

Forty-four-year-old Gerald Lee Evans, of Culls Drive in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of stealing a 1999 Buick belonging to Marvin Davis, of Onancock, on Aug. 1. According to court records, Davis left his car running while at the Oceanway Convenience store in Tasley. Evans allegedly drove off with it. He was arrested in Exmore.

Twenty-year-old A’lycia Rose Garcia-Johnson, of Dwight Avenue in North Chesterfield, was indicted on a June 26 count of cocaine possession.

Forty-seven-year-old David Haddaway, of Eden, Maryland, was indicted on a count of eluding police while exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 mph on March 11, 2024. The incident was alleged to have resulted in a crash that injured a passenger. Haddaway was arrested on June 4.

Thirty-five-year-old Rickey McCausland Drummond, of Coal Kiln Road in Painter, was indicted on a July 13 count of hit and run.

Fifty-six-year-old Michael S. Patterson, whose address was not available, was indicted on counts of failing to register as a Tier III sex offender in May and August.

Sixty-two-year-old Roy Thomas Wise, of Northam Drive in Accomac, was indicted on July counts of attempted burglary at property belonging to Lyle Purnell and possession of cocaine.

Forty-five-year-old Shawn Alexander Drummond, of Davis Court in New Church, was indicted on two counts of possessing cocaine, possession of a weapon while in possession of cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm on Sept. 3. He was also accused of two counts of not reporting as a Tier III sex offender in January and August.

Thirty-six-year-old Steven K. Wood, no address available, was indicted on a June 9 count of possession of fentanyl.

Sixty-six-year-old Alexander Cleveland, who was listed as homeless, was indicted on a count of being a non-violent felon in possession of a gun on Sept. 2.

Twenty-five-year-old Ali Mohammed Sanoh, of The Bronx in New York, was indicted on a count of felony eluding with speeds of more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit, which resulted in a crash on Sept 5.

Forty-four-year-old Sarah May Bowers, of Guard Shore Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a Sept. 5 count of possession of methamphetamine.