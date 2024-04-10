More Indictments in Accomack

By Linda Cicoira

Sixteen people were indicted by an Accomack Grand Jury Monday on charges that included child sex offenses, possession of illegal substances, theft, eluding police, and threatening to burn or bomb a building.

Seventy-three-year-old Michael Patrick Tully, of Dorchester Road in Pocomoke City, Md. was indicted on a count of giving a false statement on a firearm’s transaction record on Sept. 30. 2023. Court records show he was convicted of first-degree murder in Maryland in 1971.

Fifty-five-year-old Yvette M. White, of Dogwood Drive in Melfa, was indicted on a count of illegally obtaining more than $1,000 via the Department of Medical Assistance Services and giving a false statement on an assistance form on Feb. 22, 2022.

Thirty-five-year-old Brian Markis Handy, of Gargatha Landing Road in Parksley, was indicted on a count of possession of a gun by a felon on Feb. 16, 2021.

Sixty-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Snead, of Chicken City Road on Chincoteague, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine on Aug. 11, 2023.

Forty-five-year-old Brian Lee Brown, of New Church, was indicted on counts of aggravated sexual battery, sodomy, and proposing sexual intercourse to a child under the age of 13 between April 1 and Nov. 1, 2022.

Fifty-three-year-old John Mills, of Market Street in Onancock, was indicted on counts of

destruction of more than $1,000 worth of property belonging to Juan Galvis on Jan. 26, and

assault and battery of Officer N. Anderson, of the Onley Police Department, on Jan. 27.

Thirty-two-year-old Mariah Myshele Moore, of Cutler’s Court Road in New Church, was indicted on counts of a fourth offense of DWI in 10 years on Jan. 5, 2023, driving on a revoked license, and wanton disregard for life when caring for a child under the age of 18. Moore was arrested on Jan. 6, 2024. Northampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton was appointed as special prosecutor in the case.

According to the checklist for bond, the defendant told officials that driving drunk is “cool.” The record alleges that Moore was driving drunk with “two children in the vehicle who were not buckled into their seats in any manner.” The magistrate “believes the defendant to be a danger to the community and (her) own children.”

Forty-two-year-old Luke Travis Britton, of Bunting Road on Chincoteague, was indicted on a count of operating a boat that was involved in a collision with injury and failing to stop to render assistance on July 30, 2023.

Twenty-two-year-old Malachi Tull, of Camden Court in Salisbury, Md., was indicted on counts of eluding police with speeds of more than 20 mph above the speed limit, wearing a mask with the intent to conceal his identity, and theft of a vehicle belonging to Tymeka Knox on Feb. 12.

Thirty-six-year-old Erick John Stevens, of Regal Inn Motel in Onley, was indicted on a count of grand larceny of building materials and tools valued at more than $1,000 that belonged to Joshua Hail. According to court records, items were taken from a job site on Jan. 18.

Fifty-five-year-old Gerard Williams, of Chester Street in Mappsville, was indicted on a count of possessing ammunition after being convicted of a felony on Jan. 29.

Forty-nine-year-old Demon D. Cropper, of Acorn Drive in Hebron, Md., was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on Oct. 26, 2023.

Thirty-six-year-old Jesse James Mason, of Holiday Drive in Pocomoke, Md., was indicted on

two counts of eluding police in January with speeds of more than 20 mph over the limit.

Sixty-nine-year-old Raymond Norman Golt Jr., of Front Street in Accomac, was indicted on a count of making a bomb or burn threat to Manuel Cosinero Saquic on Dec. 26, 2023. In court records, the defendant denied the allegation.

Forty-eight-year-old William James Gray, of Seagull Drive on Chincoteague, was indicted on a count of destruction of a vending machine, owned by Joseph Passarelli, on Jan. 10.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jeremi Antonio Smith, of A.S. West Road in Painter, was indicted on a count of possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony in March of 2022. According to court records, Smith told a magistrate that he had recently been released from the hospital after being shot.