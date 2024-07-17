More indictments handed down in Northampton Court

By Linda Cicoira

Sealed indictments brought by a Northampton Grand Jury last week for two local men were made public after their recent arrests.

In one case, 48-year-old Patro Uerol Johnson, of Cheriton, was indicted on felony counts of aggravated sexual battery by force of a child between 13 and 14 years old, rape by force, having an indecent act with a child, and abduction. Johnson was also charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The alleged incidents occurred on Jan. 1, 2023. Johnson was arrested on July 11.

In another case, 41-year-old Kyle Matthew Webb, of Franktown, was indicted on counts of prescription fraud, embezzlement of more than $1,000, and possession of a Schedule I or II drug. The alleged incidents occurred on May 2. Webb was also arrested on July 11.