More indictments handed down in Northampton Court

July 17, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Northampton County Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

Sealed indictments brought by a Northampton Grand Jury last week for two local men were made public after their recent arrests.

In one case, 48-year-old Patro Uerol Johnson, of Cheriton, was indicted on felony counts of aggravated sexual battery by force of a child between 13 and 14 years old, rape by force, having an indecent act with a child, and abduction. Johnson was also charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The alleged incidents occurred on Jan. 1, 2023. Johnson was arrested on July 11.

     In another case, 41-year-old Kyle Matthew Webb, of Franktown, was indicted on counts of prescription fraud, embezzlement of more than $1,000, and possession of a Schedule I or II drug. The alleged incidents occurred on May 2. Webb was also arrested on July 11.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 17, 2024, 6:36 am
Clear sky
WSW
Clear sky
81°F
7 mph
Apparent: 85°F
Pressure: 1011 mb
Humidity: 74%
Winds: 7 mph WSW
Windgusts: 36 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:54 am
Sunset: 8:22 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber