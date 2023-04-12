By Linda Cicoira

Twenty-eight-year-old Kourtney Marshall Burkett, of Princess Anne, Md., was also indicted on a count of possession of cocaine. The crime occurred in January. She has already pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced in July.

Twenty-three-year-old Jyheem Dewine Harmon, of Coal Kiln Road in Painter, was indicted on counts of felony eluding, possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine. The crimes occurred Nov. 5, 2022.

Twenty-two-year-old Ebelindo Gonzalez-Morales, of Exmore, was indicted on a count of felony eluding on Feb. 10, 2023.

Several Accomack indictments brought this month involved catalytic converters.

Thirty-five-year-old Robert Williams Rappleyea, of Pintail Lane in Onancock, was indicted on count of grand larceny of a catalytic converter on Dec. 15, 2022, belonging to Brooke Mears.

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua M. Bailey, of Mappsburg Road in Painter, was indicted on a count of larceny of a catalytic converter belonging to Robert Ludwig, two counts of larceny involving property belonging to Vernon Butler, stealing property belonging to Hector Panuco-Gonzalez, felony eluding, and possession of cocaine. The crimes occurred in January.

Twenty-year-old William Charles Colona IV, of Indian Trail Road in Painter, was indicted on counts of attempted grand larceny of property belonging to Butler, removing a catalytic converter, grand larceny of property belonging to Panuco-Gonzales, and possession of cocaine, all in January.

Matthew Ra’Shawn Johnson, of Cooper Lane in Parksley, was also indicted on counts of larceny of a catalytic converter belonging to Ludwig, Butler and Panuco-Gonzalez and attempting to steal property belonging to Butler.