By Linda Cicoira

More than $17.7 million in federal funds was awarded to relocate the public beach on Assateague Island, according to an announcement made this week by U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

The new area is said to be a more stable. The money will also be used to construct a new access road, four new parking lots, new boardwalks, and paving for a multiuse path.

“This award would not have been possible without the bipartisan infrastructure law, which we were proud to help usher into law,” the senators said in a prepared announcement. “We are thrilled to see these federal dollars go towards enhancing beach access at Chincoteague and Assateague – a project that will help preserve this natural treasure, provide visitors with a better experience, and generate more economic activity in the region.”

The funds were awarded by the Department of Transportation’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects Program and made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law.