Moonrise Jewelry named one of America’s Coolest Jewelry Stores by INSTORE

Moonrise Jewelry has been named one of America’s Coolest Jewelry Stores by INSTORE, the magazine for the North American jewelry store owner. The Cape Charles-based business took third place nationwide in the Small Cool division and was featured in the September issue of INSTORE and at instoremag.com.

More than 80 stores took part in the 22nd annual contest that highlights the best examples of independent jewelry retailers in North America. Stores are judged in exterior appearance, interior appearance, store biography, marketing, web presence and overall individuality.

“Every year, we feel privileged to bring our readers the best of the best in our industry,” said Trace Shelton, INSTORE’s editor-in-chief. “From its unique fish leather jewelry collection to its restored 1920s façade and interior, Moonrise Jewelry certainly qualifies. But the store truly stood out with its innovative strategy, creative retail environment and unique work culture.”

“My vision has always been to capture the natural beauty and coastal charm of our beloved Eastern Shore in my designs, as well as the look and feel of the store. It is a true honor to receive this national award, which also recognizes the years of planning, creative thinking and hard work put in by the entire Moonrise team,” said owner/designer, Meredith Lusk, of the distinction.