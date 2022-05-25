On May 6, 2022, Moonrise Jewelry in Cape Charles celebrated the opening of their Mason Avenue location with a ribbon cutting by the ESVA Chamber of Commerce.

Moonrise Jewelry has been a beloved member of the business community in Cape Charles for several years and their coastal inspired, sustainable designs have delighted visitors and locals alike. Meredith Lusk is an influential part of the community. She is passionate about supporting local women through her business, as well as creating sustainable, wearable art with her recycled fish leather designs. Her new storefront, located on 325 Mason Avenue, has been a labor of love and showcases her incredible eye for design. From the awning on the front of the store to the designs on the back wall, every inch of her new location is a work of art. She is also a large part of local business and tourism efforts through her partnership with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Meredith said, “I am proud to be celebrating my tenth year in Cape Charles retail and eighteenth year in business by officially christening our new store at 325 Mason Avenue. Thank you to everyone who helped bring this dream to life, including the fabulous Moonrise Jewelry team, my supportive family, and especially our loyal customers in our local community. The best is yet to come!”

Meredith’s new building also holds quite a story of its own, like many historic locations on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Her new location is located in the historic Saks Variety Store, originally owned by Louis Aaron Saks. He and his wife, Fannie Ida Kellam, operated the store from the 1920’s until his passing in 1957. Louis Saks became a US citizen in 1943. In 1948, the Saks family purchased their home in Cape Charles at 109 Monroe Avenue. Their daughter, Ruthie Saks, graduated from Cape Charles High School.

Over the years, it was home to several retail establishments, including the Sea Bell Gallery in the 1990’s. The building was purchased in 1996 by current owners, Ann Hayward and Bill Walker, of Cape Charles.

Eastern Shore native and entrepreneur, Meredith Lusk, chose the venue for Moonrise Jewelry’s new showroom and studio in 2020. Architect Wayne Anderson provided the vision for an extensive renovation, and the Moonrise team transformed the space into a vibrant storefront, furthering the revitalization of Mason Avenue.

Robert Sabbatini, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said “Meredith and her team at Moonrise Jewelry are an excellent example of the perseverance and determination of the small businesses here on the Eastern Shore.”

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce supports local businesses through networking, advocacy, and marketing. The Chamber holds ribbon cuttings at member businesses to celebrate milestones like joining the Chamber, opening a new location, and more! Learn more about the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce at esvachamber.org.

.