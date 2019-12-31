Listener submitted picture

Overnight, Troopers worked a two vehicle accident in Northampton County which resulted in a fatality.

Late Monday evening (December 30) at approximately 10:13 p.m., John “Scott” Webb, 50 of Franktown, was traveling southbound on Route 13 in Nassawadox just north of Brickhouse Drive, in a 2014 Volkswagen Passat, when he ran off the roadway, struck the median, and hit a 2002 tractor trailer head-on in the northbound lanes of Route 13.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Mr. Webb was wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol was not a contributing factor. Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is on-going.

The accident closed Route 13 for a time overnight, and resulted in a hazmat cleanup.

