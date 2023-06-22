Picture courtesy of our partners at WTKR

A high speed chase that was begun by Exmore Police Monday evening ended in Virginia Beach when the driver of the vehicle crashed into a business.

According to Sheriff David L. Doughty, Jr, on June 19, 2023 at approximately 11:57pm the Exmore Police Department and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed was traveling south on Lankford Highway. Shortly thereafter the Exmore Police Department reported that they were in pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling 90 mph in a posted 45 mph speed zone and that the vehicle was continuing south on Lankford Highway at a high rate of speed.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office began assisting with the pursuit in the Machipongo area at 12:05am. The driver of the vehicle then continued south on Lankford Highway reaching speeds near 140 mph while later entering the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel at approximately 12:10am.

The pursuit continued across the 18-mile span with Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police assisting. Law Enforcement units with the Virginia State Police began assisting with the pursuit as the vehicle exited the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

When the driver of the vehicle exited the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel the vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lane. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Pleasure House Road, the driver lost control, left the roadway and collided with a local business. The driver fled on foot and after a short foot pursuit was apprehended by law enforcement. No injuries were reported and it was discovered that there was a passenger in the vehicle.

Mamy Coulibably, 24, of Bronx, New York has been charged with four counts of Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Felony Destruction of Property, five counts of Reckless Driving, Misdemeanor Aggressive Driving, Failing to Drive on the Right Side of the Highway, Operating a Vehicle with No Operators License, and Failing to Pay Toll. Coulibably is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail with bond denied.

Law Enforcement Units from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Exmore Police Department, Virginia State Police, Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department, Cape Charles Police Department, and the Virginia Beach Police Department assisted with the incident.