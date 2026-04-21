Moderate to severe drought persists across Eastern Shore; little relief expected this week

Dry conditions continue across Virginia’s Eastern Shore, with moderate to severe drought firmly in place in Accomack and Northampton counties, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

The April 16 report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration places the Eastern Shore in a mix of D1 (moderate drought) and D2 (severe drought), part of a broader pattern affecting much of eastern Virginia and the lower Delmarva region.

Conditions have worsened in recent weeks, with little to no improvement observed. Over the past 30 days, much of the region has received less than half of normal rainfall, contributing to drying soils and reduced water availability.

Hydrologic impacts are already evident. Streamflows across eastern Virginia remain well below normal, a sign that water levels in creeks, rivers, and shallow groundwater systems are under stress.

The Commonwealth has issued a drought watch for the Eastern Shore, urging residents and businesses to remain mindful of water use as conditions persist.

The local forecast does little to ease concerns.

There is no meaningful rainfall in the forecast. Expect sunny, dry conditions through the weekend, with gusty winds reaching up to 26 mph at times. A slight chance of rain arrives Wednesday, but little accumulation is expected. The pattern turns dry again late week, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday, conditions that could further accelerate evaporation.

Even with some chances for rain in the extended forecast, forecasters say drought conditions are expected to persist through at least July. Forecasters are predicting armer-than-normal temperatures this summer which could offset any gains from rainfall.