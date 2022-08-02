The Mary N. Smith Alumni Association and the Cultural Enrichment Center Project Management Team (PMT) hosted a Community Meeting, with approximately 80 residents and local and state officials in attendance, on July 21, 2022, to discuss plans for a contingently awarded community development planning grant.

Representatives from some of the Center’s occupants including Savage Elite Hoops Academy, the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Virginia-Eastern Shore Club, the C & E Technology Lab, and members of the Alumni Association provided tours of the Center.

Attendees heard a presentation that provided a historical perspective of Mary N. Smith school and recent accomplishments of the Center. Most of the meeting focused on the results of the 2021-2022 online survey, priorities of the survey and the Alumni Association Board, and criteria of the contingently awarded planning grant. Attendees were encouraged to share their ideas and needs for the 52,000 square feet and 15 acres of the Center. Comments included: multi-generational spaces and activities for youth, senior and families, space and events for the entertainment, cultural and educational classes, and opportunities for housing especially for first year teachers.

Next steps include meeting the contingencies for receiving the $50K planning grant, further forming and expansion of the PMT, and securing a request for proposal for architectural and engineering studies which will allow the PMT to move forward with requesting a community improvement grant to execute plans.

