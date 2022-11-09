The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Holmes Presbyterian Church in Cheriton. M. K. Miles, renowned Eastern Shore native, historian, and genealogist, was their guest speaker. He is known for creating and constantly updating a listing of documented genealogical research known as the MilesFiles. His research is available free on the Eastern Shore Public Library website. Although not completed yet, his recent inclusion of NSDAR approved ancestors is proving helpful to individuals trying to trace their Eastern Shore family roots. Throughout the United States, preparation has begun to plan the celebration of Our Country’s 250th birthday in 2026. Now might be the perfect time to check out MilesFiles to see if you are a descendant of a Revolutionary Patriot. A Patriot includes soldier, sailor, civil service (government worker such as sheriff, judge, or juror) and those who provided needed services, supplies, and money (food, salt maker, arms, taxpayer, or carriage driver).

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.

For more information, search https://espl-genealogy.org/MilesFiles. For more information on Northampton County Chapter, please contact NorthamptonCountyVADAR@yahoo.com.

.

.