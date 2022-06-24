PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The two boaters who were reported overdue after failing to return to Hampton, Va., have been located safely Friday approximately 80 miles east of Chincoteague, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The overdue boaters, Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, contacted watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center to inform them of their safety and are now en route to Hampton.

Nikopoulos and Jones, both 65, set sail for the Azores on June 8, but they told Jones’ daughter five days later they had to turn around and head back because of the damage to the boat.\

The pair reportedly were struck by lightning after sailing through inclement weather. After rigging a spare sail, the pair sailed to Virginia.

The two mariners are not in distress and have not requested Coast Guard assistance, the Coast Guard said in a release. All concerned parties have been informed of the mariners’ safety.

“We are extremely happy to learn Yanni and Dale are found and are safe,” said James Cifers, operations unit watchstander in the Fifth District Command Center. “It is truly wonderful the pair will be reunited with their friends and family soon.”