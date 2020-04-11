Pictured: back row from left, Jiakiesha Broughton, Emani Press, Brianna Tazewell, JaMiaya Dennis, Imani Gaskins. Front row from left, NaShana Hilliard, Tania Ames, Miracle Handy, Kaliyah Jubilee, and Teyanna Tazewell.

A pageant that has become a spring hallmark of Eastern Shore life is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.

The annual Miss Fashionetta Scholarship Pageant, sponsored by the Pi Epsilon Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., will not be held this year, said Joyce Terry.

The pageant is a formal program where young high school ladies make their debut to society.

During the banquet young ladies model, present a talent and end the night in evening gown attire. A reception customarily follows.

Through the year, the Fashionetta contestants were involved in many cultural activities on the Eastern Shore.

“We would like to thank the contestants, parents, sponsors, businesses and the community for their dedication and support,” said Terry, who also thanked Jack Johnson, Russell’s Formal and Bridal and Nandua Principal George Parker.

“We wish the contestants the biggest of luck in their future endeavors,” she said.

Contestants for this year included Jiakiesha Broughton, Emani Press, Brianna Tazewell, JaMiaya Dennis, Imani Gaskins, NaShana Hilliard, Tania Ames, Miracle Handy, Kaliyah Jubilee, and Teyanna Tazewell.

