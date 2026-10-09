Minus installed as ESCC’s sixth President

Dr. Daryl L. Minus was formally installed as the sixth president of Eastern Shore Community College during a ceremony Friday, October 2, at the Historic Palace Theatre in Cape Charles.

Virginia Community College System Chancellor Dr. David Doré conducted the installation before an audience of family members, college faculty, staff and students, community partners and representatives from across Virginia.

The ceremony highlighted Minus’s vision for ESCC’s “Forward Momentum,” including a video produced by Access U and ESCC Marketing. Monica P. Minus introduced the president before his inaugural address.

“Today was an opportunity to celebrate the legacy, impact, and exciting future of our remarkable institution,” Minus said after the ceremony.

He thanked the college and the community for their support and emphasized ESCC’s role in providing access to education and workforce training.

“The work we do together to transform lives through pathways to education, opportunity, and workforce training is vital to the future of our communities,” Minus said.

Retired ESCC President Dr. James Shaeffer served as marshal for the procession, accompanied by the Second Ending Brass Quintet. Arcadia High School ROTC presented the colors, Daryl L. Minus Jr. led the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Northampton High School Choir performed the national anthem under the direction of Dr. Caroline Gibson.

The Norfolk State University Concert Choir, directed by Dr. Harlan Zackery, performed “Total Praise.”

ESCC Advisory Board Vice Chair Annette Gray Thomas delivered opening remarks, Bishop David Sabatino gave the invocation, and Advisory Board Chair Ray Wood welcomed guests.

Kentrelle Walker, Susan Greer and Cassandra Dosch offered greetings on behalf of faculty, staff and students, respectively. Eastern Shore Rural Health CEO Jeannette Edwards represented ESCC alumni. College Vice President Dr. Ramzi Ockaili introduced Doré.

Patty Kellam, executive director of the ESCC Foundation and director of advancement, delivered closing remarks. A reception followed at the neighboring Lemon Tree Gallery.

A pre-inaugural gathering was held Thursday, October 1, at ESCC’s Workforce Development Center. The evening featured the Russell Scarborough Jazz Quartet and a performance by Minus and his brother, Dr. Eric Minus, performing together as Minus2.