The NASA Wallops Flight Facility will launch a Minotaur Rocket with a payload consisting of a satellite that will be used for surveillance purposes this morning. Due to the nature of the payload, the NASA Visitor Center will not be open to the public for the launch. The exact time that the launch is planned to launch is also not being disclosed. Coverage of the launch will begin at 8:30 a.m. on The Wallops Flight Facility Youtube channel. The launch will be visible throughout the Mid-Atlantic area.
