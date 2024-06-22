Mid summer heat expected to last into next week

Mid to late summerlike temperatures are in store for the Eastern Shore into next week. There is a heat advisory in effect with temperatures Saturday in the low to mid 90s with heat indexes in the low 100 degree range. Sunday will be hot and sultry as well with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index of 106.

The best chance of rain will be Sunday night and Monday with a 40% chance of showers. Temperatures will drop to the low nineties Monday but the heat is scheduled to return to the mid 90s for the middle of next week.

Eastern Shore residents are advised to make sure your pets have shade and plenty of fresh water.

Check up on elderly neighbors and family members especially those without air conditioning. Make sure they have working fans.

Avoid working outdoors during the middle of the day.

Stay hydrated using water or sports drinks. The best way to avoid heat related illnesses is to make sure you drink plenty of water. It is much easier to avoid heat related illnesses than it is to deal with the aftermath.

It is almost certain that Beat the Peak alerts will be issued by the Accomack Northampton Electric Cooperative for at lease Saturday and Sunday. Most Beat the Peak Alerts are issued for the mid to late afternoon. Try to avoid using the washer, dryer and dish washers during the times of Beat the Peak alerts. If you have ceiling fans raise your thermostat a couple of degrees and use the fans to circulate the air.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.