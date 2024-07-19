Mid-Atlantic Spray Drone Workshop to be held at the Experiment Station in Painter

The Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is sponsoring a two day Mid-Atlantic Drone Workshop at the Experiment Station in Painter on Tuesday and Wednesday July 23 and 24. The workshop will feature several sessions on how to incorporate drones into modern agricultural operations.

Drone technology is being increasingly used in pesticide spraying and planting seeds for cover crops.

There will be a workshops on a variety of topics including technology assessments and farmer experience, pesticide efficacy , drift issues and prevention, a field visit to observe a spray, drone efficacy in soybean, corn, cotton and specialty crops, flight operations and demonstrations of different drones, and regulation and licensing requirements.

Attendees will be able to dive into the latest research on drone applications in agriculture from cover crop seeding to drift management. They can hear directly from researchers and farmers about their real-world experiences and witness field research and flight operations firsthand. They can also engage with industry leaders and top exhibitors to discover how drones can revolutionize farming practices.

Registrants can contact the Eastern Shore Agricultural Reach Center in Painter for more information. There is a $150 registration fee.