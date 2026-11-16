Microplastics found throughout Chesapeake Bay watershed

A new study is raising concerns about plastic pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, after researchers discovered microplastics in water samples collected throughout the watershed.

According to a report released by the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center, researchers found microplastics in all 90 water samples collected from 15 locations across the watershed.

The study identified several types of plastic pollution, including microscopic fibers from synthetic clothing, fragments from larger plastic products, and particles from plastic bags and packaging.

Researchers say common sources include washing synthetic fabrics, plastic waste, industrial pollution, wastewater discharges and stormwater runoff.

The findings are particularly concerning because the Chesapeake Bay supports a wide variety of marine life, including blue crabs, oysters, striped bass and other commercially important species.

Scientists warn that fish, shellfish and smaller aquatic organisms can ingest these tiny plastic particles. This raises questions about potential impacts on wildlife, the food chain and ultimately human health.

Although researchers are still studying the long-term health effects of microplastic exposure, the presence of these particles throughout the watershed highlights a growing environmental challenge.

Environmental advocates say reducing single-use plastics, improving wastewater treatment, controlling stormwater pollution and strengthening monitoring efforts will be important steps toward protecting the Bay.

The Chesapeake Bay is one of the nation’s most important estuaries, supporting local economies, fisheries, tourism and millions of residents.

The latest findings serve as a reminder that plastic pollution doesn’t simply disappear. It breaks down into smaller particles that can persist in the environment.

For the Chesapeake Bay, the challenge now is understanding the full extent of the contamination and finding ways to stop more plastic from entering its waters.