The 4th and 5th grade Junior BETA Club students at Metompkin Elementary School “brought home” 8 awards from the virtual Virginia State Convention this year. The convention was held in February with the results announced on March 17. Award plaques were mailed to the school this week.

Emily Carlton (4th grade)- Champion for Fiber Arts

Iris Snead (4th grade)- Champion for Black & White Photography

Iris Snead (4th grade)- Champion for Digital Art

Molly Stabler (4th grade)- Champion for Performing Arts Solo

Keylandy Chavez-Perez (5th grade)- Champion for Sculpture

Mariola Garril (5th grade)- Second place for Mixed Media Art

Wesley Otero (5th grade)- Third place for 5th Grade Science Test

Molly Stabler (4th grade), Keylandy Chavez (5th grade), and Mariola Garril (5th grade)- Champions for Apparel Design

These students are eligible to compete in the Junior BETA Club National Convention in Orlando, Florida at the Walt Disney World Resort in June. However, Accomack County Schools has a current travel ban against field trips so the students will be competing virtually.