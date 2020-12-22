The Metompkin Elementary School National Junior BETA Club is proud to announce that during this season of giving, they have raised funds to send numerous life sustaining gifts to families and communities in need around the globe.

The hybrid and virtual students launched a service project as part of their Global Giveback titled The Gifts of Hope. They partnered with Samaritan’s Purse to send gifts of livestock, trees, and drinking water to countries devastated by war, famine, and poverty. The elite fourth and fifth grade students raised funds to send two dairy goats, twenty starter beehives with training, sixty fruit trees, and ninety-six baby chicks to families aboard. They also raised funds to provide a community with access to clean drinking water.

“The holiday season is all about giving back,” said Sarah Brady, MES 5th Grade Teacher & BETA sponsor. “These gifts will provide nourishment, income, and life sustaining water to families across the poorest areas of our world.”

.