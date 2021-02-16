On Sunday, Eastern Shore District Superintendent Alex Joyner was introduced as the projected incoming pastor at First United Methodist Church, Charlottesville. Rev. Joyner has served as Superintendent for 7 years and was previously pastor at Franktown UMC for 9 years. The transition will take place July 1, 2021.

“The people of the Shore, in its churches and its diverse communities, have been soul friends and close companions, nurturing our children, and offering us the invitation of family,” Rev. Joyner says. “Ask me who I am in any future time and I will tell you a story of the Eastern Shore.”

“Suzanne and I are looking forward to returning to the area where we grew up, where we met, where we raised our children for a time, and where we still have family. And I’m excited to be taking the next step in ministry with First Church,” he added.

Last week, Bishop Sharma Lewis announced that The Reverend Seonyoung Kim will be the incoming District Superintendent for the Eastern Shore.

