Men owe thousands for restitution

By Linda Cicoira

A 35-year-old Hallwood man was sentenced to a year of active time in jail Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for crimes that involved the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of property between February and April of 2025.

Dennis Roger Gray Jr., of Main Street, was ordered to make joint restitution of more than $363,000 for the crimes. Another defendant, 38-year-old Robert William Rappleyea, of Nelsonia Road in Bloxom, is also responsible and will have to pay the victims for their losses.

The men admitted they broke into two farm buildings, Fresh Del Monte Inc. in Hallwood, and Lipman Family Farms in Tasley, and stole radiators, copper pipes, and wires. Both were also ordered to complete drug rehabilitation programs.

DNA was taken from cigarette butts and a hat left at the scene, and proved Gray was involved.

In another case, 39-year-old Jeremy Erin Wallace, of Wachapreague, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin on Nov. 30, 2025. Because it was a first offense, judgment was withheld for a year. Wallace will be on good behavior during that time. He was ordered to do 100 hours of community service. If he completes those tasks, the charge will be dismissed on April 1, 2027. Wallace was also granted a $5,000 unsecured bond.