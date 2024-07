By Linda Cicoira

A 65-year-old woman was sentenced recently in Accomack Circuit Court to five years in prison for stealing a credit card number.

All but four months in jail was suspended for Carolyn Roberta Watts, of Kilmontown Road in Melfa. Charges of embezzling less than $1,000 and credit card fraud were not prosecuted. Records show Watts worked for a home nursing business when the crime occurred last April.

.