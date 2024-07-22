Melfa woman given suspended sentences for illegally obtaining government pay

By Linda Cicoira

A Melfa woman was given suspended sentences after pleading guilty to felony charges of illegally obtaining nearly $13,000 from the Department of Medical Assistance Services in February 2022.

Judge Lynwood Lewis accepted a plea agreement between Alicia LeClair, of the attorney general’s office, and 55-year-old Yvette M. White, of Dogwood Drive. White paid the restitution in June and will be responsible for court costs. Lewis sentenced her to 10 years in prison. He suspended the time as requested in the agreement. White will be on supervised probation for up to five years and good behavior for 10 years.

The defendant’s crime was being paid for caring for her mother while having another job. She told authorities she did so to get insurance and make extra money. White could have been sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison. She is prohibited from using federal or state healthcare programs for 10 years.