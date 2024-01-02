Melfa Trash Collection Postponed Parksley Town Office Closed this Week

January 2, 2024
The Town of Melfa trash collection for this week will take place on Friday Jan 5th 2024 and we are sorry for any inconvenience.

The Town of Parksley Town Office and the DMV office in Parksley will be closed this week due to COVID.

 

