Melfa to Onley Bike Trail node moving forward

A new section of the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail project is moving forward in Accomack County, with plans to convert a portion of the former Bay Coast Railroad into a shared-use path between Melfa and Onley.

The proposed project would create a 4.2-mile, 10-foot-wide bi-directional trail designed for pedestrians and cyclists. The route would begin at the intersection of Route 13 and Parkway Road in Melfa and extend north to East Main Street in Onley.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the project includes a number of safety and infrastructure improvements along the corridor. Plans call for six paved, unsignalized roadway crossings, as well as three additional shared-use path crossings at Main Street, Philips Drive, and East Main Street.

Pedestrian safety upgrades are also proposed, including a new crossing at Route 13 and Parkway Road, along with signal modifications to add pedestrian phases at key intersections in both Melfa and Onley. Officials will also evaluate lighting conditions at the Parkway Road intersection.

To accommodate increased traffic flow and improve access, the project includes the addition of two northbound right-turn lanes on Route 13 at Philips Drive and Main Street. A new bus stop, trailhead, and parking area are also planned within the former railroad corridor just south of East Main Street in Onley.

Project information and environmental documentation, prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act as a Categorical Exclusion, are available for public review at VDOT’s Hampton Roads District Office in Suffolk and the agency’s Accomac Residency Office. Officials ask residents to call ahead to ensure staff availability.

VDOT is also offering the opportunity for a public hearing if requested. Residents may submit written requests for a hearing by April 27, 2026. If sufficient interest is received, a hearing will be scheduled and publicly announced.