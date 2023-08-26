Melfa shooting due to threats

By Linda Cicoira

A young Melfa man told Judge W. Revell Lewis III of Accomack Circuit Court Thursday that he shot at his intended victim in May of 2021 because “he threatened to kill me and shoot up my grandmother’s house.”

Quasim Taekwan Wise was sentenced to three years in prison, the mandatory term for displaying a firearm. He got a five-year suspended sentence for attempted malicious wounding.

The incident occurred on Beacon Road in Melfa. The victim, Devron Wallop, told authorities that he was standing at the end of his driveway talking to someone who had dropped him off at his home, when a car drove up and the shooting began. It was a close call for Wallop as he was able to run away and was not injured. But his hat was struck with gunfire.

The defendant said he now realizes that “not everything needs a reaction.” He plans to get into the real estate business when he is freed. Wise has been in jail for 10 months. He will be on supervised probation for three years upon release.