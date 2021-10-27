By Linda Cicoira

Another direct indictment, brought by a Multijurisdictional Grand Jury in Accomack Circuit Court earlier this month involving an alleged violent crime, was made public Monday.

Thirty-five-year-old Adam Watkins, of Melfa, was indicted on a count of forcible rape involving a child who was 14 years old. The alleged incident occurred between July 30 and Aug. 30, 2018.

A document, that indicted Watkins had been arrested, was filed Monday in Accomack General District Court. An officer verified Monday evening that Watkins was being held in Accomack Jail..

The record noted that Garrett Dunham, of Eastville, will serve as Watkins’ attorney. Lt. J. Marsh, of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, gave information about the case to the grand jury.

.