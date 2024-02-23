Melfa man granted $5,000 bond on child sex charges

By Linda Cicoira

A $5,000 bond was granted Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to a Melfa man who was indicted recently on 14 sex offenses involving a child.

Forty-four-year-old Rickey Lee Bailey, of Powhatan Trail, was indicted earlier this month on seven counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and seven counts of sodomy of a helpless victim by force. The victim in all the cases was the same child, who is not being identified due to the nature of the charges.

Bailey denied the allegations, which he said he first learned about in April 2021.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan opposed the bond. He was concerned that Bailey would attempt to contact the victim of the “series” of sex offenses that he contended occurred between 2008 and 2015.